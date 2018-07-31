A Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department engineer has been arrested for allegedly punching a woman in the face and choking her until she passed out.

Allen Hawk is a 14-year veteran of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. According to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office report, he was visiting a woman at her home and was drinking. He then became mad at this victim, punched her, and choked her.

According to the victim's account, she passed out during the altercation and when she came to she was able to run to her sister's house, who lives in the same neighborhood. Her sister brought her to the hospital where she needed the assistance of hospital workers to get inside because she had passed out again.

The officer who wrote the report noted that the woman's face was swollen and beginning to bruise and she had a split on the inside of her bottom lip. Additionally, the woman's neck was slightly red and she was speaking in a raspy voice. The officer also said he noted small alcohol bottles in the master bedroom and bathroom of the home where the incident occurred.

Hawk has been charged with domestic battery and domestic battery by strangulation.

JFRD is investigating and said in a statement:

Effectively immediately, Engineer Hawk is no longer assigned to the field and as of this morning has been placed on a 40 hour re-assignment pending the outcome of the investigative process.

