The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department suspended an engineer Monday after he was arrested for allegedly punching and choking a woman back in July.

RELATED: JFRD engineer arrested for allegedly punching, choking woman

Allen Hawk is a 14-year veteran of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. He was arrested in July after visiting a woman at her home where he punched her in the face and choked her to the point of passing out, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office report.

Hawk's suspension is pending termination, says JFRD.

© 2018 WTLV