Jacksonville man accused of ordering a hit on UNF employee found guilty of murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man on trial this week in the death of a UNF employee was found guilty of murder.

A jury has found Jecorian McCray guilty of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and tampering with a witness in the 2016 killing of Joe Brenton. The sentencing portion of the trial begins Monday.

McCray, 28, was in jail when he allegedly ordered his then 17-year-old stepbrother to shoot down Brenton in his own home.

Brenton was set to testify in McCray's burglary trial the day he was killed.

On Wednesday, prosecutors called the phone conversations between McCray and his stepbrother Dakarai Maxwell a confession. The defense countered saying McCray did not pull the trigger.

Brenton's wife and daughter also testified in the death penalty case following testimony from an officer who responded to the call. Brenton's daughter, Josie, said she and Maxwell and McCray were all friends. Maxwell is accused of shooting her father over 16 times, according to the prosecution.