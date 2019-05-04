JEA is reporting a spike in scam phone calls and asks that you be alert and aware.

Since 8:00 a.m. on Friday, at least 35 reports of scam phone calls have been received.

According to the agency, scammers have called local residents and businesses claiming to be from JEA and threatening to disconnect the customer’s service if a large sum of money isn’t paid within 30 minutes.

JEA says that these callers claim the customer is behind on their utility payments or that their utility meter needs to be replaced. The customer is then instructed to go to a Winn Dixie, CVS or Walgreens, buy a “MoneyPak” payment card and call them back at the phone number provided with the MoneyPak card information and pin number to prevent their service from being disconnected.

JEA says that they will never call to request a credit card to avoid disconnection.

Customers who receive one of these calls are urged to notify JEA at (904) 665-6000. Commercial customers may call (904) 665-6250 to speak with a JEA Business Support Team representative.