JEA lineman charged with attempted murder

The shooting happened Sunday in the 7800 block of Enderby Avenue South at around 7:45 p.m, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A JEA lineman has been charged with attempted murder after reportedly shooting another man in his driveway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say Joshua Keathley, 27, was arrested as a result of the incident.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the arrest report, Keathley got into the backseat of a vehicle that was parked in his driveway and allegedly fired at the man behind the wheel.

While the report is heavily redacted, it seems as if a woman is also involved in some capacity.

According to the report, Keathley is a JEA lineman.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Keatley's bond is currently $500,003.00.

First Coast News has reached out to JEA and is waiting to hear back.