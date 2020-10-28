JCPS said Micca Watts-Gordon was reassigned from WEB DuBois Academy in November 2019 to non-instructional duties where she does not have any contact with children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former JCPS teacher is facing several charges of child sexual abuse.

36-year-old Micca Watts-Gordon is being charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree, unlawful transaction with a minor-first-degree for a sex act, two charges of sodomy in the 3rd degree, and four charges of distributing obscene material to a minor among other charges.

JCPS said Micca was reassigned from WEB DuBois Academy in November 2019 to non-instructional duties where she does not have any contact with children.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said Micca will remain employed while the investigation is ongoing.