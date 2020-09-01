JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Money is one of, if not the best, gift for a struggling college student. So when UNF junior Sarah Hess received a $200 Visa gift card from her grandfather, she went out to treat herself.

On Dec. 30, she went to the Jax Beach Taco Bell and she knew exactly what she wanted: "A quesadilla, Baja Blast and a Gordita Crunch," she said.

After her run to the border, Hess tells On Your Side she tried to use the card again and was surprised when she was told it had insufficient funds.

It actually had no funds. The balance was zero.

Hess, a criminal justice major, started doing some sleuthing. She looked at receipts from two other purchases and noticed the card number was different from the card she was now holding.

She correctly deduced that something unsavory happened at Taco Bell, 280 S 3rd St N. She went back to the store and talked with managers and the managers took a look at surveillance video.

They called police.

"The police told me it was very slick and he had to watch it a few times and zoom in to see it," Hess said.

Store managers wouldn't let Hess look at the video, but the officer told her that he observed the cashier take the generic Visa gift card for the purchase, but he slyly handed her a different card that looked the same.

That employee was arrested for petty theft and probation violation.

As for Hess, her gift from her grandfather is a total loss.

"The district manager said she's out of luck," Hess' mother Kelly Grimm told On Your Side. "He (manager) said she could sue the person who stole the money to get restitution."

On Your Side reached out to the store's district manager, Jerry Santana. He said he wasn't allowed to talk about the case.

"$200 for a college kid is - $200 - money to have, money to eat," Grimm said.

"They didn't even get my order right," Hess said.