The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man believed to be the suspect of a home invasion, robbery, grand theft and battery of an older individual.

Police say the man, pictured below, also struck the victim, knocking him down as he entered the home. Police did not give an address or time of when the reported home invasion occurred.

These photos show the suspect at the Walmart at 13490 Beach Blvd. on Monday, Jan. 6 around 3:53 a.m. using the victim's credit card to try and purchase several electronic items.

If you have any information, call Detective Kling at 904-233-6686 or email dkling@jaxbchfl.net or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.