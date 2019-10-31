The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who they say committed credit card fraud.

According to police, two women entered a Publix, Wal-Mart and JC Penny on Oct. 12 and used credit cards that didn't belong to them.

The suspects purchased approximately $1,600.00 in gift cards and clothing, police say.

If anyone has any information on these individuals, police are asking you to e call or text message Detective Kling at 904-233-6686. You can also email at dkling@jaxbchfl.net or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.