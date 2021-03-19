x
Do you know her? Jax Beach Police say this woman stole $1,000 in perfume from Ulta

The woman is reportedly observed placing approximately $1,000 in various fragrances in her bag before leaving the store in a Lexus.
Credit: JBPD

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say stole a bunch of perfume from Ulta Beauty.

JBPD says the person pictured below entered the Ulta Beauty store located at 3928 3rd Street South on March 4 at approximately 6:12 PM. 

The woman is reportedly observed placing approximately $1,000.00 in various fragrances in her bag before exiting the store and leaving the scene in a 2001 Lexus ES3000. 

If anyone has any information on this individual please call of text message Detective Kling at 904- 247-4030 or email at dkling@jaxbchfl.net or tipline@jaxbchfl.net

Credit: JBPD
Credit: JBPD

