LIVE: Jacksonville activists to protest Downtown against 'justified' ruling of Jamee Johnson's shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Community Action Committee and the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville will be holding a rally in Downtown Jacksonville in response to the State Attorney's ruling on the death of Jamee Johnson.

The protest is expected to start at 3 p.m. across from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Johnson, a 22-year-old Florida A&M student, was gunned down by police on Dec. 14, 2019 after he was pulled over for a seatbelt violation.

Earlier this month, the State Attorney's Office released bodycam footage of the incident and ruled that the shooting was justified.

"The ruling by State Attorney Melissa Nelson was a gross injustice," Michael Sampson with the Jacksonville Community Action Committee said in a news release.

"The investigations by JSO and the SAO were biased and all they amount to is hogwash," said Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville.

Both organizations are now asking for police-involved shootings to be investigated by a third party agency.

"We are renewing our call for a civilian elected police accountability council. To investigate allegations of police misconduct and all officer-involved shootings," a news release said.