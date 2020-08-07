Jamee Johnson family attorney expected to speak Wednesday on JSO body cam video released in shooting death

First Coast News will live stream the news conference. The Johnson family will also be in the meeting, but it hasn't been decided if they will make a statement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The attorney for the family of Jamee Johnson, Harry Daniels, told First Coast News he would be holding a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon to address the public after body camera footage was released by the State's Attorney's Office and ruled the police shooting of Johnson justified.

The Johnson family will also be in the meeting, but it hasn't been decided if they will make a statement.

Daniels said that he plans to file a federal suit on behalf of the Johnson family against all those involved in the death of Johnson, but it is unknown whether it will be addressed in the news conference. The suit has not yet been filed.

Johnson is the 22-year-old Florida A&M student shot and killed by police on Dec. 14, 2019, after he was pulled over for a seat belt violation.

The roughly 10-minute video is compiled from body-worn cameras of three Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers, two of whom were present during the traffic stop and shooting. The video was released following a review by the State Attorney’s Office, also released Monday, which deemed the shooting justified.