New report sheds light on events leading up to deadly police chase near Jacksonville Zoo

The report does not explain how the two dead suspects died.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

A new report lays out the events that led up to a deadly police chase outside the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens where two suspects died and a K9 was shot.

The report identifies the two dead suspects as De'Shaun Lockett and Tyjarius Holton, but it does not explain how they died. The report says shots were fired into the vehicle and the vehicle also crashed at the end of the pursuit -- it's not clear which caused the pair's death.

The report says that officers responded to a shooting Friday, later identifying the shooter as De'Shaun Lockett. Injuries or fatalities are not listed.

The report says officers fired at Lockett, who fled the scene in a Dodge Charger.

Officers then began to follow the vehicle, which "ultimately culminated in the suspect vehicle crashing at the intersection of Busch Drive and Zoo Parkway."

The report says a "visual inspection" of the vehicle revealed it was occupied by three individuals: Lockett and Holton, who were deceased, and Robert Motley, who was charged with possession of methamphetamines. (Motley appeared in court Saturday. His lawyer said he was not driving the vehicle and did not fire a gun during the conflict.)

Police said Lockett and Holton were both still holding guns when they died -- Lockett's right hand was still on the trigger.

K9 Officer 'Huk' was shot three times during the altercation. The report does not explain who shot Huk or when in the conflict he was shot, just that "Huk was struck by gunfire."