JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman is behind bars after she tried to hire a hitman to murder her husband.

Twenty-nine-year-old Crystal Ely is being charged with criminal solicitation after a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sting.

In a span of 10 days, JSO said Ely spoke to an undercover officer, who she thought was a hitman. During multiple exchanges, she said she would pay him to murder her husband, police say.

The police report states that Ely met with the officer on Sept. 13 and offered him a pair of earrings and two rings as payment, along with a picture of her family, which included her husband, James Ely.

She was arrested and charged with criminal solicitation.

