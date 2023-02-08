Jacksonville woman shot in stomach, suspect caught by police dog

The victim's gunshot wound is life-threatening, police said. The suspect was also taken to the hospital after he was bitten by the K9.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been caught in a shooting that took place Wednesday morning in the 3400 block of Lowell Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, a woman was shot in the stomach, police said. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was identified only as a female in her 20s.

The suspect in the shooting, a man in his 30s, fled the scene. He was found hiding in an empty house around the corner.

JSO Sgt. Karen Dukes says the suspect did not cooperate, and JSO released a K9 to apprehend him. He was then arrested successfully.

The suspect was bitten by the K9 and had to go to the hospital for a bite on his wrist, Dukes said.