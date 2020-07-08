Woman shot to death in Jacksonville in home with two children

Detectives say it appears the woman was inside of the home with another adult and two children when the first round came through the home striking her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Friday in the 3000 block of 18th Street W. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the area at around 2 a.m. and found the victim with several gunshot wounds. She was prounounced dead at the scene, according to a JSO news release.

