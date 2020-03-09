Police: Woman, 75, found stabbed, dead on front lawn of Jacksonville home

Police say they have no motive after finding a woman dead on her front lawn suffering from stab wounds in the 2400 block of Cesary Boulevard on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 75-year-old woman was found dead Thursday on the front lawn of her home in the 2400 block of Cesary Boulevard. Jacksonville police have not identified the victim and said her body suffered from blunt force and stab wounds. Kitchen utensils were found near the crime scene, police said during news conference Thursday.

Police say they received a 911 call at about 10:15 a.m. for the woman who was found unresponsive in her yard. Police say the killing likely happened between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Detectives say the victim talked her her daughter at around 6 a.m. Jacksonville firefighters were first to arrive on the scene and pronounced the woman dead, according to police.