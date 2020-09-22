Jacksonville woman facing murder charge in husband's death

Shari Lynn Smith is accused of killing her husband David Hunt. His remains were found in June in a swampy area in Baker County. Smith was arrested Monday.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is facing murder charges in connection to the death of her husband in Baker County. Detective there say that someone found David Hunt's body in a swampy area off of Webb Haven Road in Glen St. Mary on June 3. His wife, Shari Lynn Smith, 25, was arrested Monday.

A resident living on Webb Haven Road found Hunt's body after smelling a foul order they initially believed was a dead animal. Investigators were called out to the scene in response to the discovery of human remains. The body was later identified as Hunt, 35, of Jacksonville, according to Baker County Sheriff's Office.