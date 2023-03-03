Jacksonville woman faces child abuse charges after child was brought to hospital with numerous injuries

Jacksonville police responded to Wolfson Children's Hospital after a child came in with numerous injuries that caused concern, according to the arrest report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman has been arrested after a child was brought to the hospital with extensive injuries. Arianna Walton, 24, faces seven charges of aggravated child abuse.

Jacksonville police responded to Wolfson Children's Hospital after a child came in with numerous injuries that caused concern. The age of the child is unknown, at this time. The arrest report listed the following injuries - The child had skull fractures with brain bleeds, facial bruising, rib fractures on both sides in various states of healing, a posterior rib fracture, a broken wrist, broken shin and calf bones, fractured femurs on both sides that were healed, and growth plate fractures in both hands.

Walton agreed to an interview and was taken to the Police Memorial Building to speak with officers. She told officers that she provided 95% of the care for the child. Walton also said that she has been having a "tough time" and gets angry. Walton "may have postpartum depression", according to the arrest report.