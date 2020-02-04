MACCLENNY, Fla. — A Baker County woman is facing charges of murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Macclenny Tuesday night.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of a fight with possible shots fired around 8:18 p.m. Tuesday in the area of MLK Boulevard and Railroad Avenue. Deputies said they heard a large crowd frantically yelling "she's been shot."

Deputies said they discovered 35-year-old Ammie Farmer, a mother from Macclenny, with gunshot wounds to her thigh and chest. Farmer was taken to the hospital, where she died. Witnesses told deputies the shooter was 29-year-old Lakeisha Young.

Young drove away from the area, heading toward Lake City or Jacksonville, according to witnesses. Deputies told the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to be on the lookout for Young and her vehicle.

JSO made contact with Young on the city's Northside, where she was arrested, BCSO said. Young was taken to the Duval County Pretrial Detention Center and interviewed by Baker County detectives.

The sheriff's office said a warrant for murder was obtained. Young will be taken back to the Baker County Detention Center.

Lakeisha Young is accused of murder in the deadly shooting of Ammie Farmer in Macclenny Tuesday.

Witnesses, including the father of Farmer's child, said Farmer and Young had been "feuding" and planned to fight each other at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Railroad Avenue, according to the incident report. Young arrived after Farmer and the two began to fight before Young got a handgun out of her gray Dodge Charger and fired several shots in the air, causing a crowd of spectators to scatter, the report says.

A witness told deputies he approached Young to try to get her to put the gun away, and she pointed it at him, then turned it toward Farmer and started shooting, hitting her several times. The report says Farmer tried to run away, but Young continued shooting, according to witnesses.

The report says Young then got into her car and drove away.

If anyone has additional information about what happened in the shooting that can help detectives in the investigation, you are asked to call 904-259-9218.

