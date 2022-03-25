Jacksonville woman charged with murder after allegedly driving to New Jersey, killing younger sister

A boy told police that both of the sisters seemed to be in some sort of disagreement over money. After he walked to a different room, he reportedly heard a gunshot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman has been charged with murder after reportedly driving to New Jersey and killing her own sister, according to an arrest warrant.

Angielly Dominguez, 27, was arrested Tuesday by the Little Ferry Police Department and is also facing weapons charges and charges related to her attempted evasion of capture.

The arrest warrant states on March 22, Little Ferry Police Department responded to Sandhill Court for an initial report of a stabbing that occurred within a home.

Upon arrival, officers stated they were met by a teen who told them, "she's inside, she's shot".

Police say they found Omelly Dominguez, 21, slumped over a couch inside the home. She was later pronounced dead by officials.

The teen told police that Omelly Dominguez was his sister, police say.

He said when he got home from school at 3:40 p.m. he saw her arguing with another sister, Angielly Dominguez, 27, who lived in Jacksonville.

He told police that both of the sisters seemed to be in some sort of disagreement over money. After he walked to a different room, he reportedly heard a gunshot.

The police report says the teen walked into the living room and saw Angielly Dominguez staring at him before fleeing the house.

She was later arrested, the warrant states.

But could this whole situation have been avoided? The arrest warrant says that on March 21, the boyfriend of Angielly Dominguez attempted to make a report to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Juan Miranda Jr. claims that Angielly took all his firearms and stole his vehicle, a white Ford Mustang, from their Jacksonville apartment.

First Coast News has reached out to JSO regarding the tip and what efforts were taken as a result.

The page states that she was a graduate of Union City High School and was currently a junior at William Paterson University, studying to become a nurse.