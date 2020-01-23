JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, after a man was found dead inside her apartment near the Sunbeam neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

An inmate report says 34-year-old Ashley Urmanec was charged Jan. 17 with first-degree murder, possession of cocaine and selling heroin.

Police said a man was found dead inside the living room of Urmanec's apartment at 4083 Sunbeam Rd in August. Urmanec told police the man had followed her back to her apartment. What happened next is redacted in the arrest report. Later, police said, Urmanec left the apartment to get a friend and both returned to find the man sleeping on the couch. Urmanec and her friend took a nap in the back bedroom and awoke to find the man dead on the couch, police said.

Urmanec is being held at the Duval County Jail without bond. Her next court date is Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.