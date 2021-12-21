Jacksonville woman jailed, accused of neglect, handcuffing, locking child in closet

Officials with Department of Children and Families went to the home and observed an emaciated child with wounds all over her body.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is in jail on $50,000 bond after police say she neglected her child. Alexandra Ebey, 37, is charged with willful child neglect causing great bodily harm. According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report, the Department of Children and Families had an open case against the suspect.

DCF became concerned for the child fearing she might be dead after counselors couldn't locate her. Ebey told DCF investigators that the child was with her grandparents, but when the grandparents were called, they said they haven't seen the child in months.

When DCF officials arrived at the home Dec. 14, they told police Ebey reluctantly allowed them to see the child.

"The complainant was able to observe the victim and she advised the child needed medical attention," the incident report states. "The victim appeared to be extremely weak and emaciated. ... has wounds covering the length of her body ... parts of her skin falling off of her body."

Ebey told DCF the injuries were caused when the child played "cowboys and Indians."

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called and advised that the child's wounds were "festering and was obvious that no attempt to render aid was attempted," the report states.