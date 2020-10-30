Jacksonville teen faces murder charge after fatal summer shooting in Cedar Hills

JSO learned that the shooting resulted from an altercation between several individuals, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 14-year-old boy is facing a murder charge following a fatal shooting in a Cedar Hills neighborhood over the summer, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say on Friday, July 24, JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a shooting reported in the intersection of Ricker and Melvin Roads. When they arrived, they found the victim, a 29-year-old man, who appeared to have been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Upon investigating, JSO learned that the shooting resulted from an altercation between several individuals, police said. At one point, the altercation became physical and several shots were fired, JSO said.

One of those shots struck the victim, police said.

The teen was deemed a suspect. He was later arrested and charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting, police said.