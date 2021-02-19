Police: Inappropriate notes and messages written by Jacksonville teacher accused of sexual abuse against student

New Beginnings Christian Academy said 70-year-old James Johnson is on administrative leave pending further developments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Inappropriate notes and messages between a teacher and young girl are what police say is behind the arrest of a Jacksonville private school teacher who is accused of molesting a student.

First Coast News confirmed 70-year-old James Johnson has been a teacher at New Beginnings Christian Academy since 2018.

The school said he is on administrative leave pending further developments.

The New Beginnings Christian Academy website states Johnson taught in Clay and Duval counties before overseeing the school’s high school homeroom and teaching history, science and Bible study, as well as electives.

Jail records show Johnson has been arrested on two charges – Offenses Against Students By Authority Figures and Lewd Molestation of a victim between 12 and 16.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, over the course of a year, Johnson sent the victim messages through the TikTok and Text Me apps, telling the victim he “loved her,” calling her “babe” and asking if she was alone. The report says the girl’s mother confronted Johnson about the inappropriate communications, but they continued.

The victim told police Johnson sent her notes about his desire to touch her private parts, which she said happened on three separate occasions. Johnson denied touching her sexually, according to the police report.

Johnson has not yet been formally charged and has not yet entered a plea.

New Beginnings Christian Center Senior Pastor William Holland released a statement to First Coast News that says it was the school which filed a report with JSO after speaking with a concerned parent.

The statement goes on to say, in part:

“We are concerned for everyone who may be affected – students, parents, school staff and faculty, and the accused...

Our chief concern at New Beginnings Christian Academy is the safety and nurture of children who are entrusted to us for their education.”

“They need to be proactively interceding between their child and what is essentially a dangerous online world," said Marci Hamilton, CEO of the nonprofit child advocacy group Child USA.

Hamilton explained parents need to be actively monitoring what their children are doing and seeing online, but also need to establish an open pathway of communication.

“And the way to do that is to say to a child from the time they're young – 'whatever happens, you can always talk to me," she said. "'And whatever it is, we're going to make it better. But you must tell me.'“

Hamilton offers the following additional tips on how to keep your children safe during in the world of social media and beyond:

Establish a rule with your children that they are never allowed to take off any articles of clothing online – including hats or jackets – for anyone. Establish a rule with your children that they are never allowed to be alone with an adult. For example, they are not allowed to get a ride home from a coach alone and classroom doors must stay open if they are receiving after school tutoring from a teacher by themselves.

The following is the full statement from New Beginnings Christian Center Senior Pastor William Holland:

New Beginnings Christian Center founded New Beginnings Christian Academy in 1995.

After school on Friday, Feb. 5, the principal of New Beginnings Christian Academy learned from a parent that a school staff member may have been sending inappropriate messages to a student. I met with the parent the following day. After consulting with legal counsel late Monday, we made a report to law enforcement Tuesday morning. They began an investigation and instructed us to take no action. The accused individual was taken into custody Thursday. New Beginnings Christian Academy has placed the individual on administrative leave pending further developments.

We cannot comment further about an open investigation except to say that New Beginnings Christian Center and New Beginnings Christian Academy are cooperating fully with law enforcement.

We are concerned for everyone who may be affected – students, parents, school staff and faculty, and the accused. We are praying for truth and wisdom to guide this process.

Our chief concern at New Beginnings Christian Academy is the safety and nurture of children who are entrusted to us for their education. For that reason, we carefully screen our teachers and support staff before hiring to know as best we can their academic and moral fitness to work with children. Once hired, training regarding legal and academic standards, as well as supervision, is ongoing.