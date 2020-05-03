A Jacksonville man whose been preparing tax returns since 2009 is indicted on 59 tax fraud charges Wednesday, according to the Department of Justice.

The department said Kenyan Shondre Scott is charged with 55 counts of aiding and assisting others with the filing of false tax returns and four counts of filing false tax returns on his own behalf.

The indictment said Scott owned and operated a tax preparation business in Jacksonville and began preparing tax for others in 2009. The Department of Justice said between February 2014 and April 2018, Scott defrauded the IRS by filing returns for clients whom he falsely claimed were eligible for certain deductions they were not actually eligible for.

The indictment also said Scott falsely claimed some clients had incurred business losses when they did not actually own a business. He is also accused of falsely claiming general business and education credits that reduce taxpayer's liability and increases their refund.

The department also said Scott filed personal returns for the years 2013 through 2016 in which he falsely reduced the amount of his net business income and the amount of taxes owed on that income. The department said he did this by claiming false business expenses and other false deductions and credits.

Each count carries a penalty of three years in prison.