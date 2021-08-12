Jacksonville tattoo artist arrested following sexual battery accusations after dozens of women come forward on social media

In April, the lead singer of Bayside, Anthony Raneri, posted a warning on Instagram that James Ranieri was claiming to be related to him.

A former Jacksonville tattoo artist, identified by dozens of women on social media as being the perpetrator of unwanted sexual advances, has been arrested in Volusia County.

And it might have happened because a punk rocker with the same last name stepped in.

James Ranieri was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and charged with three counts of sexual battery as a result of multiple investigations conducted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of women on social media claim to have had some sort of unwanted encounter with him. Their names have been removed for privacy.

"A huge weight has been lifted off of many shoulders this morning #****jamesranieri."

"Raise your hand if you’ve ever been a victim of James Ranieri. Today’s a GREAT day. May this scumbag rot in hell"

"Multiple sexual battery charges. This is just the beginning. What an amazing day. Thanks for all your support of the women in this situation"

"Such a win for any of the 100+ women, such as myself, who dealt with harassment from this POS"

In April, the lead singer of Bayside, Anthony Raneri, posted a warning on Instagram that James Ranieri was claiming to be related to him in order to gain favor with women.

"It has come to my attention that a tattooer named from Solid State Tattoo in Jacksonville, FL is telling women on social media that he is my cousin..." said James Ranieri. "This isn't true, and I don't know this person."

JSO says Ranieri was a prominent tattoo artist and due to his occupation had frequent contact with the community; therefore, the possibility exists there may be more victims.

Anthony Raneri of Bayside says he was able to use some experiences shared with him to give information to authorities in Jacksonville.

"After making my post yesterday, it's heartbreaking to see all these comments and messages come in about James Ranieri... I was able to get in touch with the Mayor's office and then got the attention of the sheriff's office and state attorney."

First Coast News has reached out to get more information about the circumstances of his arrest. He has not yet been transferred to Jacksonville.

James Ranieri is being held on a $375,009 bond.

Anyone with further information or possible victims are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or through email at JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

If you would like to speak with First Coast News about your experience with James Ranieri, please email news@firstcoastnews.com.