JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The man accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint and fleeing in the victim's vehicle, along with soliciting the murder of a JSO officer, is now behind bars.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said its SWAT Team arrested Bobby Lorenza Taylor Tuesday afternoon. In addition to solicitation to commit first degree murder of a law enforcement officer, Taylor is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and armed carjacking.

JSO asked for the public's help finding Taylor in March after the Jan. 22 carjacking in the area of 5000 Westchase Court.

