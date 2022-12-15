Arrest made in murder at Jacksonville Super 8 Motel

Antonio Leroy Williams, who police say was nicknamed "Tiger," was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder at the Super 8 Motel at the 5900 block of Youngerman Circle East.

JSO says an adult male was found dead with a gunshot wound at the motel on Dec. 13.

After an investigation by JSO, Antonio L. Williams, 34, was identified as the suspect.

Homicide detectives found Williams nearby the incident location where he was taken into custody without incident.