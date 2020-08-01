JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northwest Jacksonville community is ready for change. After one of the city's deadliest years in recent history, Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman is calling for changes in her district.

Pittman wants to get all community members involved to address things including economic development, cleaning up the streets and addressing crime. A man who works with youth in this community said he is optimistic about this renewed effort for change.

Pittman was joined by fellow city council members Scott Wilson, Florida State Representative Kimberly Daniels, faith-based community members, businesses and other constituents at the corner of Moncrief Road and West 45th Street.

Khamil Ojoyo runs a non-profit called Youth in Motion, Inc. The group's goal is to empower young people. Ojoyo also grew up in this neighborhood and is concerned about the level of crime.

“It makes me feel we’re not taken as seriously as other neighborhoods,” Ojoyo said.

He said without bringing attention to the issues, nothing changes.

Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman said there is money set aside to help out.

“We’re looking to spend about $11 million in the next six months in this area," she said. "We want to take those dollars we have and leverage them for additional dollars in the community."

She hopes to address the crime issue by bringing in more police officers.

Pittman said in a press conference on Tuesday that she is calling for federal, state and local resources to address the poverty and crime issues in Northwest Jacksonville.

"We're taking our community and our neighborhoods back," Pittman said.

Pittman claims that state representative Al Lawson will be providing resources to increase community safety. Pittman also wants to attract new businesses to the area, and start by simply cleaning up neighborhoods.

Ojoyo feels the community has been neglected long enough.

“Everything bad happens on the Northside, well put more resources over here," he said. "If you’re going to put resources on the other side of town, then why would anything change?”

Pittman also said she spoke with Sheriff Mike Williams on Monday. She said she is asking for more officers in hot-spots in the area, but she also thinks community members need to speak up about who is causing the violence.