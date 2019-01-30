A Jacksonville couple has been sentenced for crimes involving a scheme to help undocumented aliens obtain jobs in the construction industry, evading millions of dollars in taxes in the process.

United States District Judge, Brian J. Davis sentenced Fanny Melina Zelaya-Mendez, 39, and Roger Omar Zelaya-Mendez, 34, to federal prison on Tuesday.

United States District Judge, Brian J. Davis sentenced Fanny Zelaya-Mendez, 39, to four years in federal prison. She was found guilty for three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Roger Zelaya-Mendez, 34, was sentenced to two years in prison for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS. The court ordered the Zelaya-Mendezes to forfeit $399,776.43 and two vehicles, all of which was seized during the investigation.

According to court documents, the scheme involved the couple establishing companies for which they obtained minimal workers’ compensation insurance covering only a few employees. They then entered into agreements with hundreds of workers, most of whom were undocumented aliens, for the ’ projects.

Between June 2016 and April 2018, more than $25 million passed through the companies and they kept over $1 million in profit. The premiums for a workers’ compensation insurance policy covering hundreds of workers and a payroll of $25 million would have been approximately $6 million. Neither the Zelaya-Mendezes nor the contractors remitted payroll taxes to the IRS.

The court also ordered them to forfeit a total of $1 million in proceeds from the wire fraud offenses and to pay restitution to the IRS for the tax loss.

The Zelaya-Mendezes, who are siblings, pleaded guilty to the offenses.