The woman will be okay, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman was shot in the head during an argument with another woman, police said Saturday.

The shooting took place in the 6900 block of Ortega Woods Drive on the city's Westside.

The dispute began because the women were "dating the same guy," according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The victim and suspect know each other and were living in the same place, police said.