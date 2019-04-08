A man suspected to be involved in a shooting in Jacksonville was arrested in Baker County Sunday after the vehicle he was driving spun out of control with three children inside, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office [BCSO].

Deputies said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office saw Bobby Clemons, 32, driving a black Nissan Altima and tried to stop him.

Clemons fled Jacksonville by driving west on Interstate-10, according to BCSO. Deputies with BCSO were set up and ready to deploy stop sticks at I-10 and County Road-228. Before Clemons reached the location, JSO officers conducted a Pitt maneuver, causing Clemons' vehicle to spin out of control and into Baker County.

Clemons was taken into custody and three children were found in his vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies did not disclose why the children were in the vehicle and what relation, if any, they were to the suspect

Clemons was taken to the Baker County Detention Center for an outstanding warrant and will face several charges out of Duval County.