Triple homicide reported near Copper Hill neighborhood in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported an apparent triple homicide near the Copper Hill neighborhood in Jacksonville.

Police say they found a man and woman dead inside a home in the 11000 block of Bridges Road, as well as another man dead outside the home.

Very little is known about the crime at this time. Police are working to canvas the neighborhood and obtain a search warrant into the home.

Police are looking for a vehicle that may be related to the crime but did not give a description.