A man accused of shooting into the bedroom of his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing her toddler.

Brian Kevin Littles, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony murder and armed burglary on September 10. Duval County Judge Steven Whittington announced the 35-year sentence on Tuesday.

Three-year-old Conner Mickens died October 19, 2017 from a gunshot wound to the head. His mother, Rashaela Mickens, suffered a shot to the leg. Rashalea had separated from Littles leading to an increase in threats, according to the State Attorney's Office.

"We accept the sentence," PK Mickens, Conner's aunt said, adding the prison time will not bring her nephew back. "It's bittersweet because nobody wins."

Just before the shooting, Littles climbed into a window of the home where Rashalea, Conner and Rashalea's five-year-old son were staying.

Her boyfriend, also in the home, fired back in self-defense, according to prosecutors.

In a court statement, Littles said he fired in the room, "not really paying attention to whatever he was shooting at."

After fleeing the scene, he later turned himself in to JSO.

