Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers respond to incident at Shenandoah Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that officers responded to a person shot at Shenandoah Avenue in Jacksonville at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 29. The incident has since been determined to be a physical altercation, not a shooting.

The incident occurred at Eden Street and Potomac Avenue, according to a JSO dispatch.

Officers discovered a male in his 20s who had been injured in the head, sustaining a non-life threatening minor wound, the dispatch continued.

Officers said from victim statements, it appeared an argument ensued between the individual and a former employer. During the argument the victim was hurt, police said.