x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers respond to incident at Shenandoah Avenue

The incident occurred at Eden Street and Potomac Avenue. Officers initially thought it was a shooting but it has since been determined to be a physical altercation.
Credit: First Coast News
Sunday, May 29, 11 a.m., officers responded to a person shot at Shenandoah Ave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that officers responded to a person shot at Shenandoah Avenue in Jacksonville at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 29. The incident has since been determined to be a physical altercation, not a shooting. 

The incident occurred at Eden Street and Potomac Avenue, according to a JSO dispatch.

Officers discovered a male in his 20s who had been injured in the head, sustaining a non-life threatening minor wound, the dispatch continued.

Officers said from victim statements, it appeared an argument ensued between the individual and a former employer. During the argument the victim was hurt, police said.

JSO is withholding release of any names involved at this time.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

One person killed in Orange Park double shooting, police say