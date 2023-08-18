Officer-involved shooting on Northside of Jacksonville

Someone was shot Friday in the area of Starratt and Duval Station roads involving a Jacksonville officer. Police did not release any details on who was shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was on the scene of an officer-involved shooting late Friday. Dozens of officers were in the area of Starratt and Duval Station roads after 11 p.m. Police did not say who was shot, but urged people to avoid the area.

The area of the shooting is near First Coast High School where the school played a football game against Ribault.

First Coast News, On Your Side talked to a student who was at the game. She said during the 2nd quarter fights started breaking out and she saw people throwing up gang hand signs. She then heard a gunshot which was followed by 20 more gunshots.