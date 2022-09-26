JSO: Driver dies after hitting tree during high-speed chase with police officer

The driver had fled police before, according to JSO. He hit the tree going around a curve on Caravelle Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was killed when he hit a tree during a high-speed chase with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Monday, according to JSO.

The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and had fled police before, JSO said. When an officer came up behind him and put on their lights, he fled and hit a tree when trying to turn a corner at the 8200 Block of Caravelle Drive.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are not sure how fast he was going yet, but Lt. Nassim Mana with the Traffic Homicide Unit says the car traveled 0.9 miles in 21 seconds.