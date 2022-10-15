Jacksonville Sheriff's Office: Police responded to the fight and

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the leg after an argument in the 12200 block of West Sago Avenue in Jacksonville, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight. Before they got there, they found out a person had shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in mid-30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the calf.



The victim was taken to a local hospital by JFRD with non-life threatening injuries.



Violent Crime and Crime Scene Detectives are on scene conducting the investigation. All involved parties are detained and are being interviewed by detectives. We believe this to be an isolated incident.