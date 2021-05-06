x
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office searching for wanted sex offender

JSO is asking for information about the location of 39-year-old Ray Ronald Shepard.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for 39-year-old Ray Ronald Shepard, a wanted sex offender.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a sex offender wanted on registration violations.

JSO is asking for information about the location of 39-year-old Ray Ronald Shepard. Detectives have attempted to locate Shepard, but they have been unsuccessful, according to a news release.

Anyone who sees Shepard or who knows his location is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

