2 injured after separate shootings in Jacksonville Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two shooting incidents in the River City have left two men injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say both men are expected to be OK.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Hogan and Parental Home Rd., according to police.

One adult was shot at a gas station and is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, says JSO. There was also minor property damage to the gas pumps of the business.

JSO says they believe the shooter fled in a white Chrysler 200.

The second shooting happened around 12:26 p.m. on the Northside in the 9000 block of 10th Avenue.

Police say upon arrival, they located an adult man with a non-life threatening wound to his leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The man reportedly told officers that he had been shot while inside a home by an unknown man who fled on foot.

Police say there is no additional suspect information at this time.