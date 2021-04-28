Man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in neck, face according to JSO

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the victim is in his sixties and was taken to a nearby hospital where is in critical, but stable condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found in a yard suffering from extensive stab wounds on the Northside Wednesday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it responded to a call to the 7800 block of Paul Revere Drive around 10:15 a.m. in reference to someone in a yard bleeding from the head.

Upon arrival, they located a man with stab wounds to the neck and face.

JSO says the victim is in his sixties and was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim is in critical condition but police say he is currently stable.

According to the victim, the incident occurred Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue West. At this time, police do not have any suspect information.



JSO is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.