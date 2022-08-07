Jacksonville Sheriff's Office hit by possible ransomware attack, multiple law enforcement sources say

JSO computers are impacted, limiting the ability of officers to process inmates into first appearance court.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been hit by an apparent ransomware attack and is experiencing computer outages as of Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources. This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News.

A police report from a Sunday traffic stop references the problem, saying a prisoner intake sergeant approved the report "due to citywide internet outages." The issue was also discussed at first appearance court, known as J1, according to people who were there.

Ransomware is a type of malware that interferes with computer access unless a ransom is paid. There have been a number of major ransomware attacks in recent years including a 2021 attack on Colonial Pipeline, forcing the company to pay $4.4 million to regain access to their computer network.

BREAKING: Per 3 sources, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's internet is down, limiting @JSOPIO's ability to process people in the jail who've been arrested. JSO has not yet answered my requests for comment. Two sources said they heard this was connected to a ransomware attack. pic.twitter.com/z6PPMaC18Q — Andrew Pantazi (@apantazi) August 7, 2022

First Coast News has reached out to JSO for comment and official confirmation, as well as the Mayor's Office, the State Attorney's Office and the FBI. This is a developing story.