Police: Jacksonville woman arrested for murder after gunshot victim found in Arlington

A man was found inside of a house in the Arlington area Friday and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a woman has been arrested for his murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville, according to a release by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said a man was found inside a home in the 10600 block of Ft. Caroline Road with gunshot wounds Friday. He was declared dead on the scene and his death was later ruled a murder.

At the beginning of the investigation, JSO detained Kimberly Sue Heath. Heath, 45, was brought in for questioning, according to Public Information Officer Christian Hancock. She was later arrested on charges of second degree (not premeditated) murder, "as a result of her actions involved in the death of the victim."