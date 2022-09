A man in his 50's sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a woman in her 20's had serious injuries but is expected to recover.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.

The woman will be okay, JSO said.

The subject is still outstanding. Police only knew that the incident occured outside.