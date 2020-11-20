Jacksonville Sheriff's Office issue arrest warrant for register sex offender

The sheriff's office said 40-year-old Christopher Hespenheide failed to report, prompting the warrant.

The sheriff's office says Christopher Hespenheide, 40, is a transient registered sexual predator in Florida.

Anyone with information on Hespenheide's whereabouts is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.