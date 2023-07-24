x
Crime

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious death' Monday night

An adult man was found dead on Pullen Road Monday afternoon, police said. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead in an apartment on Pullen Road Monday at 4:45 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

His death is under investigation, considered "suspicious." 

Crime scene detectives are on site investigating.

Police are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance footage.

The medical examiner is currently working to determine the man's cause of death.

Police did not disclose what kind of injuries the man had.

If you know anything about this crime, you can call 1-88-845-TIPS.

