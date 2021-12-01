Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Moncrief area

A woman in her early 30s arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her hand, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in the Moncrief area.

Police were called to 1300 West 20th St. for reports of a person shot between 8 and 8:15 a.m., according to JSO. A woman in her early 30s arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her hand, JSO said.

Police have limited information on the suspect, but they believe it to be a man, JSO said. Police do not know the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The community is not at risk, according to JSO. Investigators do not think the shooting had anything to do with anyone other than the victim and the suspect, police said.

Investigators found bullet casings in the area, and the investigation is ongoing. Police believe the shooting happened outside.