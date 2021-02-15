Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Mid-Westside

JSO says a shooting was reported at Grunthal and 13th Street West.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a late-Monday morning shooting in the Mid-Westside area of Jacksonville.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 11:41 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Barnett Street.

Witnesses told police that between four to five men approached a vehicle parked on the street. One of the men opened fire at the vehicle's drive, identified as a Black male between 28-32.

The driver made to 1900 North Davis Street where he crashed the vehicle. First responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO said a home and vehicle were also struck by gunfire.