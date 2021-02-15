x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Crime

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Mid-Westside

JSO says a shooting was reported at Grunthal and 13th Street West.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a late-Monday morning shooting in the Mid-Westside area of Jacksonville.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 11:41 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Barnett Street.

Witnesses told police that between four to five men approached a vehicle parked on the street. One of the men opened fire at the vehicle's drive, identified as a Black male between 28-32. 

The driver made to 1900 North Davis Street where he crashed the vehicle. First responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

JSO said a home and vehicle were also struck by gunfire. 

The shooting remains under investigation.  

Related Articles