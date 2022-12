A man in his 20's or 30's was found dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a business, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police found a man in his 20s or 30s dead in a parking lot outside of a business near Argyle Forest Tuesday morning, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrived at the 5900 block of Youngerman Circle East and found the man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.